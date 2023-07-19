Türkiye is counting the days for its first long-range domestically-produced, early warning radar, ERALP, to enter the inventory.

The radar was developed by the defense giant Aselsan, which will be showcasing its capabilities in communications, air defense, avionics, electro-optics, electronic warfare, radar and unmanned systems to local and foreign visitors at the upcoming 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023) to be held in Istanbul on July 25-28.

ERALP Portable Early Warning Radar System, which was developed in line with the needs of the Turkish Air Forces Command, will also be exhibited at IDEF 2023.

ERALP stands out as an S-Band new-generation radar that can be quickly installed and assembled on tactical wheeled platforms.

The system can detect and track all air targets from very long distances thanks to its new generation radar algorithms, digital antenna architecture, electronic beam routing capability, and transmit and receive modules with GaN structure distributed over the entire antenna surface.

The radar goes beyond its peers with its friend-foe recognition subsystem with active beam guidance. Thanks to the radar logic working on the network, more than one ERALP system can act as a single radar, thus making the invisible "visible."

Various tests were carried out with the ERALP Portable Early Warning Radar System, which was installed at its first location after completing the factory acceptance tests. During these tests, target detection was carried out with ERALP far beyond the range observed by Türkiye's existing early warning radars. With ERALP, it is aimed to carry the awareness power of the Turkish air force to a much higher level.