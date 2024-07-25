Prominent Turkish company Aselsan aims to become one of the top 30 defense companies by 2030, its chief officer said, highlighting the company's contributions to the country's economy and progress in the aviation sector.

Participating at the Farnborough International Airshow in the U.K., held this week, Aselsan showcased its military and civilian air platform systems for the first time since the company’s inception.

Ahmet Akyol stated that Aselsan, established 49 years ago, became one of Türkiye’s leading defense firms, providing solutions for land and sea platforms to their country’s armed forces and other clients worldwide.

Türkiye has so far made significant progress in aviation in recent years, said Akyol, reaching a point where the nation now exports unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, airplanes and even homegrown satellites, with the active participation and collaboration of Aselsan.

He also mentioned that Aselsan displayed more than 50 products in six different categories at the Farnborough International Airshow, including avionic systems, electronic warfare solutions, electro-optical cameras, radar systems and communications technologies.

Akyol highlighted that Aselsan makes strategic investments to contribute to the Turkish economy with the firm’s high-tech production.

"We export products worth $2,000 per kilogram, and our investments boost Türkiye’s international cooperation,” said Akyol.

Additionally, he noted that Aselsan’s goals are achieved with the support of the government and company shareholders, adding that Aselsan will continue its strides to achieve its targets in the defense industry with a high-tech and innovation-oriented approach.

"Aselsan has reached an annual revenue of $2.5 billion, with offices, factories and operations in 18 different countries, while boasting 16 subsidiaries in Türkiye,” said Akyol.

The CEO also mentioned that the company’s 2030 goals include technology road maps, faster operation, digital transformation and more.

"The aim of our 2030 program is to place Aselsan among the top 30 defense firms worldwide from its current position of 47 within seven years, and toward that goal, we are working day and night to ensure our success,” he said.

Akyol mentioned that one of the reasons for the company’s success is its "qualified human resources,” as the firm has opened a vocational high school to support the youth, as well as internship programs for college students, which act as a gateway for qualified and talented students to make it to Aselsan.