Türkiye's indigenously designed and produced anti-ship cruise missile Atmaca has completed its first underwater firing test, which the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), Haluk Görgün, announced on Wednesday.

"Atmaca, the steel sword of the Blue Homeland, will now hit its target from under the sea," he said in a post on X.

"We have confirmed the underwater guided missile firing capability, which is possessed by only a few countries in the world, with today's Atmaca firing test. Atmaca, which was fired from a submarine, successfully completed its flight," he added.

Thanking Naval Forces Command, Rokestan, engineers and technicians, along with subcontractors who contributed to the success, Görgün said the Turkish defense industry "is moving forward for a fully independent future on land, air and sea."

The missile was launched from the TCG Preveze submarine, a video and statement shared by the National Defense Ministry revealed.

Atmaca was designed between 2009 and 2018 by Turkish defense firm Roketsan and entered the Turkish army's inventory in 2021.

The missile was designed as a high-precision anti-ship missile developed to meet the operational requirements of surface warfare and can be used on fast patrol boats, frigates and corvettes.

With its firing test, it acquired the capability to be fired by submarines and hit targets underwater.