Turkish drone powerhouse Baykar on Wednesday signed an agreement to sell its Bayraktar Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft to Indonesia.

The deal marks the first export contract for what Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said is one of the world's first unmanned fighter jet technologies.

It covers a delivery of a fleet of 12 Kızılelma aircraft, starting in 2028. The agreement also includes an additional option for four more fleets, Bayraktar told the signing ceremony at the SAHA 2026 defense fair.

Alongside system procurement, the deal also includes the establishment in Indonesia of production and maintenance centers.

The agreement was signed by Bayraktar and Norman Joesoef, chair of Indonesian defense group Republikorp.

Bayraktar described the agreement as a "historic" deal for both Baykar and Türkiye's defense industry.

"Bayraktar Kızılelma, one of the world's first unmanned fighter jet technologies, made its first flight in 2022. Since then, intensive flight activities have continued," he said.

Baykar aims to place Kızılelma into service for Türkiye this year, he added.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and Norman Joesoef, chair of Indonesian defense group Republikorp, sign an agreement at the SAHA 2026 defense fair, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

Kızılelma would be the third Baykar platform Indonesia will add to its portfolio following earlier deals for Bayraktar Akıncı and TB2 drones.

Republikorp's Joesoef said the company looked forward to continuing cooperation between the two sides.

Kızılelma will stand out with its low radar visibility and high maneuverability. With a maximum takeoff weight of 8.5 tons and a payload capacity of 1.5 tons, the aircraft can preserve its stealth characteristics thanks to its internal weapons bay.

The jet is said to be the first unmanned combat aircraft in the history of aviation to shoot down an aerial target detected by its own radar system (AESA) using its own domestically produced air-to-air missile.

With AI-supported autonomous formation flight and smart fleet operations, it is seen shaping the future doctrine of aerial warfare.

Separately at the SAHA fair, Turkish defense electronics company Aselsan signed two contracts with Indonesian authorities covering the use of its technologies by Indonesia's military.

The agreements include unmanned naval vehicle payloads for the Indonesian Navy and mission-critical communication systems for the Indonesian Armed Forces.