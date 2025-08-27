One of the leading Turkish defense and technology companies, Havelsan, announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with a top Egyptian industrial organization for the joint production of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"We signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), one of Egypt's leading industrial institutions, for the joint production of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles," Havelsan said in a post on its official X account.

"Within the scope of this partnership, the assembly and joint production of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles will be carried out," it added.

A report by Anadolu Agency (AA) indicated that the cooperation agreement covers the joint production of the BAHA, BULUT and BOZBEY sub-cloud unmanned aerial vehicles, which were developed within the Turkish defense industry.

Similarly, Havelsan, which provides global solutions in critical areas such as defense software, autonomous technologies, simulation and training systems, command and control solutions and cybersecurity, has added a new milestone to its export achievements.

The agreement aims to address the needs of Egypt and the African market by providing cost-effective solutions tailored to the region.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Havelsan CEO Mehmet Akif Nacar expressed his satisfaction in working with a strong partner like AOI.

"This partnership will enhance local production capacity while bringing autonomous UAV technologies to the region, allowing us to make a strong entry into the African market," AA quoted him as saying.

"As a brand and strong player offering reliable, effective and innovative solutions globally, we will continue to develop high technologies and add value to regional markets," he added.

Chairperson of the AOI, Maj. Gen. Mokhtar Abdullatif, for his part, also noted that Havelsan's experience in the field of technology, combined with AOI's production capabilities, will support Egypt's defense and technology vision.

"This cooperation is not only about production; it is also a significant step toward technological independence and sustainable exports," he added.

The agreement is expected to strengthen industrial ties between Türkiye and Egypt. With this agreement, Havelsan will enable the implementation of high-tech, reliable and cost-effective solutions in the African market.

Havelsan, as a prominent defense software and hardware maker and developer of multiple air and land vehicles, has already exported its BAHA UAV to Africa. Its technologies and solutions are also significantly contributing to the domestic defense industry, and its unmanned ground vehicle, BARKAN, entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2023.