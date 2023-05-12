Türkiye’s domestically developed long-range air defense missile system Siper project has achieved another significant milestone with a successful test conducted in northern Sinop province. In its final pre-deployment trial, the system showcased its pinpoint accuracy by hitting the target with full precision.

Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) commented: “Siper, the guardian of Turkish skies, has achieved a precise long-range hit in its final test before deployment. We are tirelessly working day and night to safeguard our independence and secure our future across land, air, sea, and space.”

The test launch of the Siper missile took place at the Sinop Test Center in collaboration with Turkish defense giants Aselsan and Roketsan.

This cutting-edge missile holds immense importance as it addresses Türkiye’s layered air defense requirements using indigenous capabilities.

In a December 2022 test, the Siper missile demonstrated its impressive range, surpassing 100 kilometers (60 miles). In the most recent long-range test before deployment, Siper achieved a direct hit on the target, marking the advanced stage of its development.

The Siper project is led by Aselsan and Roketsan, as well as the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE).

Besides Siper, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400, the Korkut, Sungur and Hisar air defense systems are also in place, systems set to outline a layered air defense for the country, as mentioned several times by the officials.