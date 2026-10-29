The Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), one of the major Turkish defense companies, announced on Thursday the completion of an ammunition and assembly facility in Jordan.

According to a statement by MKE, the company transfers its defense industry production technologies and expertise to friendly and allied countries, contributing to the development of local production infrastructure through turnkey facility and factory installation projects.

In this regard, the ammunition production facility established by MKE in Jordan has been operating since 2024.

Now, the company said that it has completed the establishment of the Medium- and Large-Caliber Ammunition and Aircraft Bomb Filling and Assembly Facility as part of MKE’s second technology transfer project in the country. The facility is now in the final stage before commissioning.

With its completed and ongoing projects, MKE has undertaken a total of 11 technology transfer projects in nine countries, according to the report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

In addition to providing production and maintenance and repair training for personnel who will work at the facilities it establishes, MKE also offers technical assistance services.

The company is continuing talks on maintenance contracts for existing facilities in Jordan and the installation of new raw material production facilities, the AA report said.

At the same time, MKE participated in the 15th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2026), held in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on Oct. 27-29, showcasing its weapons systems and ammunition, as well as its turnkey factory installation and technology transfer capabilities to international visitors.

At the exhibition, MKE displayed its small arms product range, including national infantry rifles, submachine guns and machine guns, with the MPT-76 MH National Infantry Rifle and KN-12 Sniper Rifle among the featured products.

The MKE stand also featured ammunition cartridges in various calibers, ammunition models ranging from 25 millimeters to 120 millimeters, and an MK82 aircraft bomb.

Throughout the exhibition, MKE hosted senior military delegations and defense industry representatives from various countries at its stand, exploring new export opportunities and potential cooperation in technology transfer.