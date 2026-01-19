Türkiye's prominent missile producer, Roketsan, aims to see 2026 as the year when the earlier efforts in different areas and technologies bear fruit, are converted into products, and serial productions begin, its chief executive, Murat Ikinci, said in remarks published on Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) to evaluate last year and expectations for this year, Ikinci pointed out that ballistic missiles, air defense systems and, along with them, drone and swarm technologies were key focus areas in 2025.

"2026 will be a year when the efforts we made in these areas bear fruit, are converted into products, and serial productions begin," he said.

"Among these, Tayfun Blok-4 is one of the most anticipated. Hopefully, we will soon share good news about it. The work on our air-to-air missile Gökbora and the 300 ER missile continues at full speed. We hope to share new information about them shortly," he added.

Evaluating the company's performance, Ikinci suggested Roketsan was among the fastest-growing defense companies in the world, and the second fastest-growing defense company in Türkiye, adding that they have maintained this position for many years.

Stating that they increased their turnover in dollar terms by 50% to over $2 billion in 2025, he furthered: "Our increase and growth in exports continued in the same way. We closed 2025 with an export figure of close to $750 million. This actually represents a growth of over 50% in terms of exports as well."

Additionally, he also suggested that they experienced very significant growth in terms of both personnel and ecosystem, while emphasizing the conducted trials.

"2025 is a year in which many successful projects went into mass production, many trials were completed and our products came forward. We can really summarize 2025 as the year of growth for Roketsan both globally and locally, and the year in which new products were introduced," said Ikinci.

However, he said that "growth alone does not mean much," pointing instead to the activities they have carried out. "Roketsan is part of an ecosystem where many teams conduct trials and product testing phases in the field almost every day," he added.

Emphasizing that last year was also an investment year for the Ankara-based company, Ikinci stated that new facilities, especially production facilities, were brought to life and that international investments were also made.

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci gestures during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

Pointing to very significant investments in Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Ikinci said that with these, Roketsan is growing both globally and locally, conveying the belief that this growth trend will continue to accelerate rapidly in the coming period.

"As Roketsan, our strategy is to grow together with the ecosystem. For this, we have implemented a very serious program. We have been continuing this for two-three years. The number of companies within the scope of the Roketsan Business Partners Program has exceeded 100. Along with this, nearly 2,000 companies are working shoulder to shoulder with us, and together with these companies, we are continuing a serious growth trend in both exports and domestically," he explained.

Reiterating that 2025 "was a really good year" for Roketsan, Ikinci said that when looking ahead, they "can assess that 2026, 2027 and 2028 will be even better."

"Because the investments we have been making for a long time will start to come into operation in 2026. We will put into operation investments that will significantly increase production capacity," he noted.

Also, Ikinci said that this year's SAHA Expo fair is the most important activity for them in 2026.

"As Roketsan, we are preparing specifically for it. I am also the vice chairperson of the board of directors of SAHA Istanbul. Therefore, SAHA Expo has a very different meaning for us. Hopefully, I believe it will be a very serious and good organization in terms of showing our products and projects to both our people and our international business partners," he said.

"In the field of cruise missiles and other mini munitions, 2026 will be a year in which we will experience very different innovations, God willing," he concluded.