Turkish defense company Sarsılmaz, recognized for its small weapons production, is readying to showcase its end-to-end defense ecosystem approach, ranging from weapon systems to ammunition, robotic platforms to remote-controlled systems, at the upcoming SAHA EXPO 2026 event.

Blending an engineering legacy of nearly 150 years with next-generation defense technologies, the company hosted the press at its integrated production facility in Düzce, northwestern Türkiye, showing its next-generation defense systems and integrated production capabilities.

During the press tour conducted ahead of SAHA EXPO 2026, the participants had the chance to closely examine Sarsılmaz's production power, engineering infrastructure, quality control processes, R&D centers and integration capabilities.

Speaking after the press tour, Sarsılmaz deputy general manager and BEST Defence board member Murat Akalın emphasized that success on the modern battlefield now depends not on standalone products but on integrated systems that work harmoniously.

Akalın stated that the structure formed with Sarsılmaz's group companies offers a strong model that develops weapon systems, ammunition, remote-controlled systems, robotic platforms and critical subcomponents within the same engineering approach.

"Today’s defense needs have moved beyond being met by just a well-designed standalone product. Now, success in the field is determined by holistic frameworks where platforms, sensors, software, ammunition and weapon systems can work together," Akalın said, according to a press release shared by the company.

"At SAHA EXPO 2026, this is exactly the approach we will demonstrate," he added.

Moreover, he said that together with Sarsılmaz and its group companies BEST Defence, LA2 Dynamics, TR Mekatronik, BPS and ÜNİMETAL, they would not only present their products but also exhibit the "defense ecosystem vision that delivers end-to-end solutions."

"Accurately understanding the changing needs of users, responding quickly to these needs and harmonizing different systems within the same architecture are among the most critical capabilities of the new era in the defense industry. As Sarsılmaz, we offer an integrated structure that reflects this capability in the field."

Sarsılmaz Chairperson Latif Aral Aliş, for his part, stated that the company is undergoing a strong transformation, combining its nearly 150 years of knowledge with today's defense technologies.

"Our journey, which started in Elazığ in 1880, has now transformed into a deep-seated accumulation of engineering, manufacturing and technology, reaching nearly 150 years. In this process, we have not only been a company that adapts to changing needs; we have also built a structure that anticipates these needs, responds with technology and contributes to the transformation of the defense industry," Aliş noted.

"Today, we are one of the world’s leading defense industry companies, capable of meeting the end-to-end needs of a military unit, and at the same time, we are a powerful technology company."

"With a product range from pistols and automatic pistols to infantry rifles, heavy and light machine guns, and 20-25-30 mm cannons, Sarsılmaz stands as an international actor in military weapons manufacturing."

As part of the program, members of the press had the opportunity to observe Sarsılmaz's R&D, production, quality control and integration processes on-site.

Sarsılmaz portfolio

During the press tour, the SAR9 SP Special pistol, SAR Drone Killer rifle, SAR 556 MT machine gun, the new version of SARBOT, BEST Defence Concealable RCWS and TR Mekatronik 20 mm six-barrel gun were introduced as parts of Sarsılmaz’s integrated defense architecture.

Among the prominent solutions presented during the press tour, the SAR Drone Killer system and radar-equipped platforms developed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) stood out.

The system, with its body, mechanism and compatible accessories, providing high durability and operational reliability under challenging field conditions, was introduced through a neutralization scenario.

Among others, the SAR 556 MT, developed to meet Türkiye's need for a light machine gun with domestic engineering, stood out in the program with its suitability for both infantry use and platform integration.

The SAR9 SP Special, on the other hand, was designed in line with the operational needs of the Special Forces Command and real user feedback from the field, and is conceived as the most advanced platform of the SAR9 series.

The model, combining power, precision, durability and operational flexibility in a single structure, was presented as a high-performance solution developed to Special Forces standards.

Also, developed by LA2 Dynamics, SARBOT is designed to provide effective solutions in reconnaissance-surveillance and high-risk armed intervention missions without endangering human life. Positioned as Türkiye's first armed robot, the new version of SARBOT, developed with 100% Turkish engineering, is planned to be premiered at SAHA EXPO 2026.

With this holistic structure to be displayed with its group companies at SAHA EXPO 2026, Sarsılmaz aims to showcase the engineering, production, and integration capabilities of the Turkish defense industry on an international scale.