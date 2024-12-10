The Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) of Türkiye's defense firm Baykar, which propelled it to global prominence, has marked another significant milestone, having successfully surpassed 1 million flight hours, breaking new ground in Turkish aviation history, the company announced on Tuesday.

Having entered service in 2014, the Bayraktar TB2 has become the first and only indigenous combat aircraft to exceed 1 million hours in the skies over the past decade, solidifying its status as the longest-serving national air platform.

"Surpassing its American, Israeli and Chinese competitors, Baykar, the world’s largest UAV company, has propelled Türkiye to a position commanding 65% of the global UAV market through its remarkable export success," Baykar said in a news release to mark the milestone.

"Playing a key role in this achievement, Bayraktar TB2 UAVs have logged 1 million flight hours, covering approximately 150 million kilometers in the skies," it added.

The company also recalled that Bayraktar TB2 has become the choice of numerous countries worldwide thanks to its advanced technology, affordability, swift delivery and proven effectiveness in the field.

It also cited a recent report by the United States-based think tank, Center for a New American Security (CNAS) which highlighted Türkiye's achievements in the drone field by accounting for 65% of global armed UAV exports.

Since its establishment, Baykar has been running all its projects with its own resources, and since the inception of the UCAV R&D process in 2003, it has obtained 83% of all its revenues from exports.

In 2023, it achieved $1.8 billion in exports, placing it among the top 10 firms with the highest exports across all sectors in our country.

Awarded the Export Champions Award, Baykar became the export leader in the defense and aerospace sectors in 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to data from the Defense Industry Agency (SSB) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

In recent years, Baykar has obtained over 90% of its revenues from exports, and in 2023, it alone accounted for one-third of the defense and aerospace sector's exports.

Export agreements have been signed with a total of 35 countries, including 34 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 10 countries for the Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV.

Furthermore, the number of regions where indigenous UCAVs operate continues to increase. As a result of the agreement signed in Zagreb on Nov. 19, 2024, with the export to Croatia, the Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs entered the inventories of six NATO member countries and four European Union member countries as of November.

The company is also currently developing another combat vehicle, Bayraktar TB3, capable of folding its wings and landing on short runway carriers such as the country's first amphibious ship, TCG Anadolu. The drone recently successfully completed several take-off and landing tests from the carrier.

The Bayraktar TB2 is, on the other hand, widely considered the top name in its class in terms of its technical specifications and its long history of operational use.

The aircraft, which entered the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) inventory in 2014, becoming weaponized the following year, continues to be used by the TSK, the Gendarmerie General Command, the Turkish National Police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The Bayraktar TB2 UCAV has been actively contributing to the fight against terror at home and abroad since 2014.