Türkiye's defense company MKE successfully tested its new anti-drone system named Tolga, neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as part of a test scenario, according to a report on Sunday.

The test of the domestically developed system, with layered air defense capability against mini and micro UAVs, tactical drones, cruise missiles and smart munitions, was conducted at the Ministry of National Defense’s Karapınar Firing Test and Evaluation Group Command in the central province of Konya.

The company debuted the system earlier this year at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, held in Istanbul.

Tolga Close Air Drone Defense System is developed to counter new-generation security threats. The system, which includes a command and control center, radar systems, turreted weapons and a specially developed ammunition family, provides a multi-layered and integrated defense shield against drones.

It combines electronic jamming and physical destruction capabilities.

According to the prepared soft-kill scenario, an enemy drone about 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) away was detected by radar, identified via electro-optics, and then brought down using electronic jamming systems, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

In the hard-kill scenario, two fixed 12.7 mm guns, a vehicle-mounted rotary 12.7 mm gun, and 20 mm weapon systems destroyed drones conducting low-altitude, close-range attacks. Using anti-drone ammunition designed to form a metal cloud around the target with its fragmenting structure, the system increased hit probability to a high level.

MKE General Manager Ilhami Keleş told reporters after the tests that the MKE Tolga system had successfully demonstrated its ability to engage real targets under real scenarios with real shots.

Keleş noted that the tests were carried out using a drone type similar to those widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Emphasizing that the Tolga system offers an integrated solution that combines soft-kill and hard-kill capabilities, including command and control, radar, electro-optics, electronic jamming, weapon systems and specially developed anti-drone ammunition, he said: "Türkiye's announced Steel Dome has now had its lower layer, air and drone defense infrastructure at 3,000 meters altitude and below, established with the Tolga system."

"We have all witnessed its live examples here."

"These systems are the most needed systems in the world right now, because drone threats have become a major issue that all countries are working on," he added.

Keleş also noted that they are both meeting Türkiye's needs in this field and that they are finding an opportunity to pursue a significant share of the international market.

Moreover, he indicated that they would hold similar demonstrations in many countries, according to a planned schedule, to showcase their capabilities globally.

"Today, the fact that all planned scenarios were carried out smoothly and successfully, and that most targets were neutralized with very little ammunition, many in the first burst of just three to four rounds, is a major achievement and has given us great confidence," he said.

"We have completed the groundwork for mass production. We are ready to begin large-scale production for both the ammunition and weapon components," he added.

The Tolga defense system can be deployed on fixed or mobile platforms and adjusts its response based on the proximity of the threat. With different configurations, it provides effective destruction up to 3,000 meters.