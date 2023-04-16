Türkiye’s unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kızılelma, completed its fourth test, the System Identification Test, a high-ranking official from the developing company said Saturday.

Selçuk Bayraktar, Baykar chairperson and chief technology officer (CTO), shared the update on his Twitter account with video footage.

The Bayraktar Kızılelma will be showcased at the major technology event Teknofest, which will be held this year in Istanbul from April 27 to May 1.

Having completed its maiden flight in December last year, the fast drone fighter jet, Kızılelma, marks a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

It will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye’s flagship landing helicopter dock (LHD) type amphibious assault vessel TCG Anadolu, which has most recently entered the navy’s inventory. In addition, the autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma can operate in tandem with piloted aircraft.

The uncrewed fighter jet is projected to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

With a takeoff weight of 6 tons and an impressive payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds), it will be equipped with nationally developed ammunition.

Kızılelma is set to carry out air-to-air combat with its aggressive maneuvers and advanced capabilities, setting it apart from other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Specifically designed to engage air targets with domestic air-to-air ammunition, the platform is expected to impact the battlefield significantly.