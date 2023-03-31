Türkiye’s unmanned fighter jet, Bayraktar Kızılelma, completed its third test, the medium altitude system identification test, a high-ranking official from the developing company said Thursday.

Selçuk Bayraktar, chief technology officer (CTO) at the Turkish drone magnate Baykar, shared the update on his Twitter account with video footage.

“Bayraktar #KIZILELMA has successfully completed the medium altitude system identification test,” his statement read.

The indigenous aircraft reached an altitude of 20,000 feet during the trial, Bayraktar said in the video.

He said that their tests on the aircraft will continue and that they plan to start mass production by the beginning of 2024.

Bayraktar added that they are also gearing up for the maiden flight of Bayraktar TB3, the world's first drone capable of taking off and landing on ships with short runways.

Both the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar Kızılelma will be showcased at the major technology event Teknofest, which will be held this year in Istanbul from April 27 to May 1, he added.

Having completed its maiden flight in December last year, the fast drone fighter jet, Kızılelma, marks a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

It will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be landing helicopter dock (LHD) type amphibious assault ship Anadolu. The autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft.

The uncrewed fighter jet is projected to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

With a take-off weight of 6 tons and an impressive payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds), it will be equipped with nationally developed ammunition.

Kızılelma is set to carry out air-to-air combat with its aggressive maneuvers and advanced capabilities, setting it apart from other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Specifically designed to engage air targets with domestic air-to-air ammunition, the platform is expected to have a significant impact on the battlefield.