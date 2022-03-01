Cities light up in solidiarity with Ukraine

The Miami-Dade courthouse is lit in blue and yellow lights in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement saying, "Tonight Miami-Dade County will shine in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show our solidarity with all those suffering and living in fear due to Russia’s unprovoked attacks,"

"Our County is a community of families who fled in search of a better life, peace, and democracy — and we are ready to stand with the Ukrainian people. We encourage everyone to join this global effort and call for peace."

(AFP Photo)