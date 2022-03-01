Daily Sabah logo

Cities light up in solidiarity with Ukraine

by agencies Mar 01, 2022 12:32 pm +03 +03:00

Oslo City Hall is seen illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

General view as the stadium is lit up in Ukraine colors before the Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo match Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Pylons on the Oresund Bridge, between Denmark and Sweden, are lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of Ukraine, as seen from Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of the St. George's Hall lit up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Liverpool, Britain, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of St Albans Cathedral lit up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in St. Albans, Britain, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The iconic Fisherman's Bastion in the Buda castle is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Eiffel Tower is lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in support of the Ukrainian people after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man takes a photograph of Tel Aviv's municipality building which is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of solidarity, according to a spokesperson, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Statue of Liberty is lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, at the Bicentennial Park, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People cross the square in front of Tel Aviv's municipality building which is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of solidarity, according to a spokesperson, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls are lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, as seen from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Guayaquil's Municipality is lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of the country after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Taipei 101 skyscraper is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag following Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The iconic Fisherman's Bastion in the Buda castle is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Miami-Dade courthouse is lit in blue and yellow lights in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement saying, "Tonight Miami-Dade County will shine in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show our solidarity with all those suffering and living in fear due to Russia’s unprovoked attacks,"

"Our County is a community of families who fled in search of a better life, peace, and democracy — and we are ready to stand with the Ukrainian people. We encourage everyone to join this global effort and call for peace."

(AFP Photo)

People walk near the Three Crosses in Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 28, 2022, illuminated by the colors of Ukraine's national flag in solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

(AP Photo)

Holmenkollen ski jumping hill is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in Oslo, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People attending a support vigil for Ukraine hold torches with the Hofburg Palace Burgtor gate illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Heldenplatz square in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Australia’s Parliament House is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government building is lit up in the Ukrainian flag colors in Tokyo, Feb. 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A banner is pictured in front of Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Rome's ancient Colosseum is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Rome, Italy, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

General view of the Helsinki's town hall lighted in colors of Ukraine's flag in solidarity with the country after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The European Commission building is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

