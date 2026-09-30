The U.S. lifted its long-standing blanket ban on arms exports to Syria on Wednesday, allowing proposed defense sales and security services to Damascus to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"The Department of State is amending the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to remove Syria from the list of countries subject to a policy of denial for licenses and other approvals," the agency said in a public notice published in the Federal Register. The administrative rule formally takes effect Thursday.

The regulatory adjustment implements a decision authorized Aug. 19 by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who approved a revised defense trade framework permitting authorities to evaluate individual applications for military equipment and security service transactions bound for or originating in Syria.

The regulatory shift arrives as the Trump administration moves to normalize diplomatic and trade relations with Syria following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime in late 2024.

Washington previously terminated comprehensive economic sanctions and removed Damascus from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list as part of a conditional engagement strategy with the new leadership headed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Federal Register document is unpublished as of reporting at 1600GMT and is expected to be released Thursday.