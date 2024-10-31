The U.S. announced on Wednesday that it is sanctioning hundreds of so-called "third-party enablers" that facilitate the evasion of sanctions placed on Russia for its launching of an all-out war with Ukraine in February 2022.

A total of 400 entities and individuals, including 120 sanctioned by the State Department, 270 by Treasury and 40 from the Commerce Department, were listed.

The sanctions' targets include entities and individuals in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the statement said. The U.S. Treasury Department said its list spanned 17 jurisdictions and included China, Switzerland, Thailand and Türkiye.

Several senior Russian Defense Ministry officials, appointed earlier this year, are also on the list, as are Russia's military-industrial base, including military repair facilities, producers of advanced technologies and entities supporting Russia's defense relationship with Belarus. The U.S. also reissued sanctions on Rosatom, Russia's state-owned atomic energy corporation.

"The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

The State Department added that the U.S. "will continue to use all tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia’s military-industrial base and curtail the Kremlin’s ability to exploit the international financial system and generate revenue in furtherance of its war against Ukraine," the statement said.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in defending its homeland from Russia’s aggression."

The U.S. wants to disrupt supply chains by which Russia gets technology and equipment for its war against Ukraine. These sanctions target producers, exporters and importers of "items critical to Russia's military-industrial base," the statement said.