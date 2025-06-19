DenizLeasing signed a $75 million loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support Türkiye’s sustainable development goals, the company announced Thursday.

The funding will be used to finance projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, blue finance and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that promote gender inclusion. A signing ceremony was held June 19, 2025, at DenizBank's headquarters, attended by DenizLeasing General Manager Burak Koçak and IFC Regional Industry Head Momina Aijazuddin.

Eighty percent of the funds will be directed toward leasing for companies transitioning to a low-carbon economy, 10% toward blue finance initiatives such as water resource protection and waste management, and the remaining 10% toward SMEs advancing women’s employment. Eligible businesses must have a high ratio of female employees, include women in management, and hold a Gender Equality Certificate.

“We are happy to make a tangible contribution to the sustainable growth targets and green transformation vision of the Turkish economy with the $75 million funding we have secured,” Koçak said, adding that DenizLeasing aims to expand its support for projects serving environmental and social goals.

IFC’s Aijazuddin emphasized the partnership’s alignment with Türkiye’s net-zero commitments. “Green and blue finance are key to sustainable economic growth,” she said. “This agreement also supports SMEs, which make up over 70% of employment in Türkiye, and promotes gender equality by empowering companies advancing women’s participation in the workforce.”