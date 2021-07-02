Turkey saw record-high exports in both June and the first half of the year, the nation's trade minister announced Friday.

Exports climbed 47% year-on-year to $19.8 billion last month, Muş told a meeting to announce preliminary foreign trade figures in the capital Ankara.

The foreign trade deficit was up 1% to $2.9 billion in the month as imports surged 39% year-on-year to $22.7 billion, the minister said.

Sales from January through June jumped 40% to hit $105 billion, he noted.

Imports in the said period posted an annual rise of 27.5% to $126.1 billion.

The exports/imports coverage ratio was up 7.3 percentage points to 83.2 during the same period.

"Our foreign trade deficit narrowed 11.4% from the same period of last year, reaching $21.2 billion," Muş added.