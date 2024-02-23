A majority of people living in Germany go out less to restaurants to eat as a result of the increase in prices, according to a poll by the Nuremberg-based GfK market research institute.

The survey, released on Friday, showed 52% are eating out less in Germany because of higher prices.

This was the opinion of 2,024 men and women aged 18 to 74, GfK said.

The survey, published in Munich on Friday, was commissioned by the Bavarian Centre for Tourism.

The trend could be exacerbated by the renewed increase in the value-added tax or VAT which reverted to 19% at the beginning of this year from 7%. It had been lowered to 7% during the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurateurs were pleading with the government to keep it that way, but they refused.

More than half of those surveyed said the higher VAT would be a reason for fewer restaurant visits if it resulted in additional price increases.

However, the survey found that just under a quarter of respondents eat out at least once or more a week, with a further 28% eating out at least once a month.

On the other hand, 16% said they never or hardly ever eat out. Half of this group said that they were unable to afford it.

With 64%, Italian food is the most popular cuisine among customers, followed by German or regional cuisine with 54%.