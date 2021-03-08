Turkish retail chain giant Migros will enhance the gender balance in its workforce and greener stores through a 60 million euro ($71 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
The loan will support the retailer to develop and implement an equal opportunities action plan, which will set out gender-responsible recruitment strategies and open up more job opportunities for women, according to a statement from the bank on Monday.
Migros will hire over 2,000 women to fill new positions created as a result of burgeoning demand for grocery shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company will open new stores, refurbish others and embed renewable energy systems and energy-saving technologies, thanks to the loan.
Migros operates in 81 Turkish provinces, through a network of 2,286 food retail stores under the Migros, Migros Jet, 5M and Macrocenter banners.
As a leading institutional investor in Turkey, EBRD has invested almost 13 billion euros in the country through 334 projects so far.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.