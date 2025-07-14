The Turkish business community commemorated July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, honoring those who stood against the 2016 failed coup attempt and reaffirmed their commitment to democracy, economic resilience and national solidarity.

Tuesday marks nine years since the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup that left 251 people dead and thousands more injured. Gülen died in Pennsylvania, U.S., in October 2024.

Hundreds of companies were seized and handed over to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) due to their links to FETÖ.

Pouring onto the streets to mobilize against the attempt, the people proved that Türkiye will never recognize any authority not rooted in democratic legitimacy, said Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

"Türkiye has shown that it will never consider legitimate any administration that does not derive its authority from the ballot box and will never bow to any alternative outside the will of the people," Hisarcıklıoğlu said in a statement.

“We remain on the side of democracy, our people and our state. As the Turkish business community, we honor our fallen heroes with respect and extend our condolences to their families. We also express our gratitude to our veterans.”

Empowered by nation's strength

Nail Olpak, the president of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), also underlined what he described as the resilience of Turkish democracy and the unity.

"Though nine years have passed since the coup attempt of July 15, during which the dirty hands that targeted our country's rooted democracy, national will and future failed to achieve their ambitions, we have not forgotten the deep marks it left in our memory, and we never will,” Olpak said in a statement.

"Our nation, standing firm in defense of its unity and integrity, thwarted the treacherous coup attempt by becoming one with its state. With this unwavering stance, we once again proved that sovereignty belongs unconditionally to the people, denying passage to those who sought to put Türkiye's future under constraint.”

Olpak said they commemorate all martyrs who he said “unhesitatingly gave their lives for their country and nation,” and offered gratitude to people and hope that Türkiye never experiences such “painful events again."

He highlighted the private sector’s determination to continue supporting national development.

"As the business community, empowered by the strength of our nation, we have stood by production, exports, investments and our country, and we continue to do so."

DEIK, Olpak said, continues its commercial diplomacy for “Türkiye’s strong and bright future, just as we have for the past 40 years.”

“With our 153 Business Councils spread across the globe, we will proudly wave our flag in every region where the heart of global trade beats."

July 15 spirit inspires progress

Adil Pelister, chair of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association (IKMIB), stressed that the unity and bravery shown during the coup attempt continue to inspire the nation’s economic efforts.

“We solemnly remember our nation’s great resistance on July 15, nine years ago and determination to protect democracy and independence. The unity, solidarity, and courage demonstrated by our state and our people against this treacherous coup attempt continue to inspire our country’s development efforts in every field today,” said Pelister.

The chemistry sector, he added, remains “fully aware of our responsibility to strengthen economic independence by continuing to produce, create employment, and contribute value to our country through exports.”

July 15 has also become a symbol of what Türkiye can achieve through unity and solidarity, Pelister noted.

“With this spirit, we will continue to fulfill our duty, as we did in the past, to help our country reach a strong position in science, industry and exports.”

Pelister said they were honoring the July 15 martyrs and extending gratitude to the veterans, and stressed the community’s “pledge to keep working in unity and solidarity for Türkiye’s bright future and the peaceful, prosperous days ahead for our nation."