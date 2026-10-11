The bank accounts of 214 individuals and companies have been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation into funds and asset management companies following the liquidation order by Turkish authorities, with TL 187 billion (about $3.8 billion) in earnings under scrutiny, according to a Sunday report by Sabah newspaper.

As part of an ongoing investigation into investment funds in Istanbul, authorities identified 141 individuals and 73 companies, 214 in total, who reportedly earned more than TL 100 million from three funds, the report suggested.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is said to have sent the list of these individuals and companies to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), which has begun formally notifying them about the return of their earnings, it added.

Court orders have also imposed travel bans preventing the relevant individuals and company executives from leaving Türkiye.

Moreover, investigators are reportedly tracing where the money went after it was withdrawn from the investment funds.

On Friday, another report said that Turkish prosecutors have identified 214 individuals and companies they say made a combined TL 187.65 billion from three of the investment funds at the center of the country's fund turmoil.

The Sunday report names Melis Sütşurup Sandal, the wife of Turkish singer Mustafa Sandal.

According to the investigation documents cited in the report, she reportedly earned TL 2.355 billion from Tera's TLY investment fund, placing her first among the individuals listed.

Her total withdrawals from fund accounts during 2026 reportedly amounted to nearly TL 15.8 billion. As of Sept. 16, 2026, her fund account reportedly held approximately TL 250 million.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board, known as MASAK, has also begun examining the bank accounts of people who transferred money from their fund investments into their personal bank accounts. Investigators are said to be preparing detailed reports to determine where the approximately TL 187.65 billion ended up.

Authorities launched a sweeping investigation and market intervention last month after suspected price manipulation in a number of thinly traded stocks triggered heavy losses and redemption pressures at investment funds.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) halted trading in more than 130 funds on Sept. 17. Nearly half a million investors have been affected.