French food and beverage maker Vitagermine was the latest to recall ​specific batches ‍of baby formula as a precautionary measure, it announced on ‌Sunday, as a toxin contamination ‍scare continued to spread.

Some of the world's largest dairy companies, including Danone, Nestle and privately-owned Lactalis, have this month recalled batches of infant milk formula as a precaution due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and ⁠vomiting.

Babybio, a brand of privately-owned Vitagermine, said on its website it had recalled three specific batches of infant formula.

Danone's share price fell 2.5%, and Nestle's was down by over 1% by 08:30 a.m. GMT.

"In ‌the current sector context and following recent changes in the authorities' recommendations, we have ​conducted new investigations," Babybio said.

"The results we ‍have just received have led us to take the decision ‍today ​to ‍withdraw three batches strictly ⁠limited to Optima 1 ‍infant formula for newborns."

French investigators are examining the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products that ⁠were recalled.