Turkey's top 10 most popular cities

Located in southeastern Turkey, Mardin is one of the oldest cities of the region, offering a rich cultural environment and historical wonders.
With its rich history and modern allure, the city captures the imagination of millions of international and domestic tourists.
The western province Bursa feels much like an open-air museum with its traditional houses lining the streets. The city was once the capital of the Ottoman empire but also offers thermal springs and skiing opportunities on mount Uludağ.
Epitomizing a holiday on the Turkish coast, Antalya draws in visitors with its stunning beaches. But the city has much more to offer than a dip in the beautiful Aegean Sea, with historical landmarks ready to be discovered by those interested.
Foodies, in particular, will love the southeastern city of Gaziantep, which is renowned for the iconic desert baklava and many spices.
Stepping outside the city you’ll find historical sites, such as Ephesus, dating back as far as 8,500 years.
Looking at the gondolas gliding down the canals you may be fooled into believing that you are in Italy but the western province of Eskişehir is one of Turkey's most modern cities, offering a plethora of entertainment, museums and historical sites to visit.
Home to the ruins of Troy and the location of a key historical battle in World War I, Çanakkale draws in tourists not only domestically but also from all around the world.
The western province of Edirne is one of the oldest settlements in Turkey, dating back all the way to the Neolithic age. As the second capital of the Ottoman empire, it also offers more recent history and many architectural wonders.
