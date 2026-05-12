Turkic nations will focus on new steps to advance their economic ties through artificial intelligence and digital development at the leaders' summit in Kazakhstan this week.

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States' (OTS) Council of Heads of State will be held on Friday in the southern Kazakh city of Turkistan under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development."

The meeting will focus on AI and digital innovation while promoting sustainable economic growth through the transformative potential of new technologies.

The summit will be a platform to advance dialogue to improve public services and enhance regional connectivity, such as joint activities that Turkic nations can take in developing Turkish AI.

The event is also expected to contribute to strengthening economic and commercial relations among member states.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to attend the summit, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report on Tuesday said.

Türkiye's annual OTS trade nears $17 billion

The evaluations to be made at the OTS summit are expected to contribute to economic and trade relations. In recent years, Türkiye has maintained a position of a net exporter to the member countries of the organization.

Turkish exports to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were recorded at $6.2 billion (TL 281.41 billion) in 2021, with imports totaling $4.2 billion. In 2022, exports amounted to $6.9 billion, while imports were $6.2 billion.

A year later, Türkiye's exports climbed to $8.8 billion, with imports reaching $6.4 billion. The said exports reached $10 billion in 2024, while imports from these countries were recorded at $6.5 billion.

Last year, Turkish exports totaled $9.6 billion, and the import amount was calculated at $7.3 billion. Thus, the annual trade volume between Türkiye and the OTS member countries approached $17 billion.

Most exports to Kazakhstan

Looking at exports from last year by country, Kazakhstan ranked first with $3.2 billion.

Azerbaijan followed with $3 billion, Uzbekistan with $2.1 billion and Kyrgyzstan with $1.3 billion.

In the first three months of this year, Türkiye's exports to member countries also approached $2.1 billion. Kazakhstan led the way with approximately $700 million.

Azerbaijan followed with $663 million, Uzbekistan with $419.5 million and Kyrgyzstan with $274.7 million.

Within the OTS, in addition to member countries, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) are present as observer countries.

New opportunities on the table

Meanwhile, besides the OTS summit in Turkistan, meetings and conferences are planned in Astana to elevate Türkiye-Kazakhstan relations to a higher level.

Erdoğan is expected to chair the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 14.

In addition, the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Business Forum is also expected to take place, with the attendance of Trade Minister Ömer Bolat alongside business leaders from the two countries, to explore cooperation areas.