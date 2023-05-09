With the onset of the wedding season and a surge in domestic consumption, sales of airfryers have witnessed a staggering 300% increase in recent months in Türkiye. Furthermore, coffee maker sales have also soared by up to 100%.

Mesut Öksüz, head of the Glassware Association (ZÜCDER), speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) highlighted the growth of the Turkish glassware industry, which has now assumed a substantial worth of $12 billion (TL 234.18 billion).

Öksüz emphasized that the glassware sector is not only one of the two most branded industries, but it also stands among the top five sectors with the highest foreign trade surplus.

On the recent "airfryer frenzy," Öksüz said the sales of these products, which enable the preparation of healthy fries quickly with minimal or no oil, has witnessed explosive growth.

“Airfryers, in particular, have experienced a remarkable 300% increase in sales, while coffee machines have seen a surge of up to 100%. Moreover, we have observed a notable rise in the demand for home-use products like hair stylers and mixers, allowing individuals to fulfill their needs without venturing outdoors,” he said.

Öksüz further emphasized the growing trend of online wedding shopping compared to previous years, stating that couples now prefer a one-stop shopping experience. In response to this demand, brands have started focusing on offering wedding packages to cater to the needs of couples.

Further commenting on the glassware sector in general, Öksüz disclosed that last year's exports amounted to $6.5 billion, while imports accounted for a mere $1.5 billion. The industry achieved success in eight subsectors, including glass, metal, industrial kitchens and small electrical household appliances.

An impressive achievement noted by Öksüz was the export value per kilogram, which reached $3.75, surpassing the national average by more than double.

Additionally, he emphasized that 58% of their exports were directed towards EU countries, marking a significant portion of their international trade.

Öksüz revealed that their export target for this year is set at $7 billion. Despite facing various challenges in the first quarter, the sector managed to achieve an export figure of $1.4 billion.

Öksüz said that they have intensified efforts both domestically and internationally to meet export targets.

“Together with participation in two domestic fairs and collaboration with two renowned manufacturers, we have also organized six B2B meetings overseas. Our B2B engagements will take place in countries such as Israel, the U.K., Canada, Vietnam, Turkic republics and Australia. Notably, the Ministry of Commerce has identified Canada, Vietnam and Australia as potential markets for our exports, even in distant regions. Furthermore, the lifting of trade restrictions between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia has presented a significant advantage for our export market,” Öksüz noted.