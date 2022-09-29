Hundreds feared dead after Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc in Florida

Hundreds of people are feared dead after Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees as it slammed into southwest Florida with 241 kph (149 mph) winds, pushing a wall of storm surge.
A man cycles through water past a downed street lamp in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022.
Widespread catastrophic damage has been left in much of southwestern Florida as roughly 2.6 million people continue to lack power, and thousands remain stranded. Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a dire assessment, saying Ian devastated critical infrastructure and homes, leaving enormous work ahead as the state prepares to rebuild.
An aerial view of damaged and inundated homes after Hurricane Ian tore through the area in this still image taken from video in Lee County, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022.
"The damage that was done has been historic, and this is just off initial assessments," the governor told a news conference. "We've never seen a flood event like this. We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude, and it hit an area where there's a lot people in a lot of those low-lying areas."
In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County, Florida, U.S., early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Ian is now in the Atlantic Ocean as it again strengthens, with meteorologists warning it will again become a hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A hurricane warning has been issued for the southern state's entire coastline.
Damaged boats are seen downtown after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022.
The sheriff of Florida's Lee County, the home of Fort Meyers and Cape Coral, said he "definitely" knows the death toll will reach the hundreds as authorities continue to struggle to reach people who have been left stranded by Ian's trail of devastation.
A man walks on Orange Avenue amid downed traffic lights following Hurricane Ian, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022.
"There are thousands of people waiting to be rescued," Carmine Marceno told ABC News' "Good Morning America" program. "We can't access people. That's the problem."
A woman looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through Fort Myers, Florida on Sept. 29, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden overnight approved a major disaster declaration at DeSantis' request, freeing up additional federal assistance as the state prepares to recover.
A street sign lies in flood waters after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida, in Punta Gorda, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022.
During an early Thursday morning call with the governor, Biden said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell would travel to Florida on Friday "to check in on response efforts and see where additional support is needed."
A mailbox stands in flooded waters in front of damaged homes after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida in Punta Gorda, Florida, U.S., Sept. 29, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.