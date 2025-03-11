Algeria will issue an international call for tenders to import 1 million sheep to meet local demand for the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha.

The decision was made on Sunday during a Council of Ministers meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, according to a statement from the Algerian presidency.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries has been tasked with preparing a set of specifications to initiate the process with countries capable of supplying the required livestock. Tebboune instructed that the specifications include a price ceiling and that the state oversee the importation through its specialized institutions.

To facilitate sales, the president urged collaboration with public cooperatives across the country to ensure organized distribution. He also suggested that imported sheep could be sold through social welfare services, institutions and companies, provided these entities handle distribution in coordination with social partners.

Algeria previously imported sheep in 2024 to stabilize the mutton market, as prices soared to over 3,000 dinars per kilogram (nearly $23), making it unaffordable for many households. However, this did not curb the inflation of sacrificial sheep prices, which exceeded 80,000 dinars.

The country’s sheep farming sector has struggled in recent years due to drought, forage shortages and rising feed costs. By opting for large-scale imports, the government aims to address the market shortfall and curb the sharp rise in livestock prices.