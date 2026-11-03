Türkiye's annual consumer inflation edged up slightly to 29.77% in October, official data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices also rose by 2.58% on a monthly basis in October compared with September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The annual rate eased from 32.87% recorded in October 2025 but increased slightly from 29.73% in September.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate stood at 31.23% in October, while price gains since December of the previous year reached 27.52%.

Among the main expenditure groups with the highest weight in the basket, food and nonalcoholic beverages climbed 27.73% year-over-year, contributing 6.81 percentage points to the annual change.

Transportation prices surged 36.39% annually, adding 6.1 percentage points to the overall index.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels jumped 40.24% compared to October 2025, contributing 4.71 percentage points.

On an annual basis, the highest price increase was recorded in education at 48.86%, followed by health at 43.29% and insurance and financial services at 31.41%.

Clothing and footwear posted the lowest annual rise among expenditure categories at 13.38%.

Evaluating the data on social media, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said that the government maintains a resolute and holistic policy approach in combating inflation.

Yılmaz noted that while annual inflation trended flat at 29.77%, surging global energy prices driven by geopolitical developments continue to put pressure on domestic prices through production and logistics channels.

"While annual inflation in the food group trended flat at 27.7% due to the rise in fresh fruit and vegetable prices, annual inflation in core goods stood at 16.7%, also influenced by rising clothing and footwear prices following the transition to the new season," Yılmaz said.

"In the services group, the improvement in rent inflation continued, while annual services inflation maintained its decline," he added.

Yılmaz emphasized that authorities are executing a multifaceted policy framework taking into account external uncertainties, economic activity and inflation expectations.

He said the government is focusing on strengthening coordination across monetary, fiscal and incomes policies to limit the impact of external shocks on the national economy and bolster macroeconomic stability.

"In this context, we are complementing our price stability policies with structural steps that expand production capacity, improve supply conditions and reduce cost pressures," Yılmaz stated.

He highlighted agricultural planning, energy diversification, increased housing supply and logistics upgrades as key pillars to support a more resilient supply architecture.

"In line with our target of reducing inflation back to single digits, we aim to permanently reflect the gains achieved through policies that enhance economic predictability and strengthen the foundations of sustainable growth onto our citizens' purchasing power and living standards," Yılmaz added.