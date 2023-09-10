President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Sunday for Russia not to be "marginalized" in talks aimed at reviving a key deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Erdoğan said the issue of unblocking the Black Sea Grain Initiative was discussed in great detail at this weekend's G-20 summit but any initiative that isolates Russia is unlikely to be sustainable.

"No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be viable," the president said in a press briefing after the conclusion of the meeting in New Delhi.

Erdoğan announced a forthcoming meeting on the issue between representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, without specifying a precise date or location.

The U.N.- and Türkiye-brokered grain deal, which aimed to ensure safe navigation for civilian ships through the Black Sea, collapsed after Russia pulled out in July.

Moscow has since repeatedly attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure, in what Kyiv says is a cynical attempt to damage its exports and undermine global food security.