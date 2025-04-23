Türkiye has exported nearly $330 million worth of apricots over the past five years, underscoring the importance of the fruit that has been among the most severely damaged by severe frost earlier this month.

The cold snap not only devastated apricots, but also caused significant harm to peaches, apples, nectarines, as well as crucial hazelnut and walnut harvests.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı recently visited the eastern province of Malatya, Türkiye's leading apricot-producing region, where he confirmed visible damage to fruit trees.

Yumaklı said the government had launched recovery efforts aimed at restoring tree health and ensuring next year's yield.

Türkiye exported $55.6 million worth of apricots in 2020, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

That figure rose to $61.8 million in 2021 and peaked at $82.6 million in 2022 before dropping to $58.6 million in 2023. Shipments rebounded last year, jumping 20.4% to $70.6 million.

Between 2020 and 2024, total exports reached $329.3 million, with Russia being the top buyer, importing $179.4 million worth of Turkish apricots.

Union of Turkish Chambers of Agriculture (TZOB) board member Yunus Kılıç, who looks after apricot crops in the Malatya Basin, described the frost damage as catastrophic.

"Malatya has been the hardest hit," Kılıç told Anadolu Agency (AA). "Every single apricot tree in the province has been affected."

Apricots are also cultivated in the neighboring provinces of Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş and Sivas. The region is home to approximately 13 million apricot trees, all of which have reportedly sustained damage.

"Right now, not a single tree is bearing fruit. The damage is total – 100%," Kılıç added.

Türkiye typically produces about 750,000 tons of fresh apricots annually, making it the world's largest producer. However, this year's output has plunged to an estimated 10,000 tons, according to Kılıç.

Damage assessments are ongoing, and Kılıç welcomed government plans to reimburse farmers for their annual production costs. He also called for loan restructuring for debts owed by farmers to Ziraat Bank and Agricultural Credit Cooperatives.

"These adjustments would provide crucial support to the sector," he said. "The goal is to help producers return to full-scale production next year. Farmers are also being trained on how to care for damaged trees to encourage recovery and fruiting in the next season."