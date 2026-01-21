The office of online retailer Temu in Türkiye was raided early on Wednesday, the country's competition board and a spokesperson for the Chinese company said.

The move follows a December raid on the company's European headquarters in Dublin over concerns about potential unfair Chinese state subsidies.

"We will cooperate fully with the Turkish authorities," the spokesperson told Reuters, without providing a reason for the raid but adding that laptops and computers were taken.

Türkiye's Competition Authority (RK) said an "on-site inspection" was conducted at Temu's office, adding this does not mean a formal investigation was initiated.

The authority denied Temu's statement about devices having been seized, saying that it "does not reflect the truth."

"In order to ensure that the examination currently underway can proceed properly... it is not possible at this stage to share further information," the antitrust body also said.

Temu said last year on LinkedIn that it had registered a local entity and opened an office in Istanbul.

Temu's business model faces scrutiny

Owned by Chinese ecommerce giant PDD, Temu sells a vast array of Chinese products from clothes to smartphones at rock-bottom prices around the world, advertising with the tagline "Shop like a billionaire."

Like its rival Shein, Temu sends products directly to shoppers from China, benefiting from a duty waiver on low-value parcels in many countries.

The rapid growth of the cut-price Chinese platforms has sparked a backlash from many European retailers who say they have an unfair advantage, and the EU has agreed to end its duty-free allowance on parcels under 150 euros ($176).

The Turkish government earlier this month scrapped its 30-euro duty-free allowance, saying this would help protect local production and competition, and that it had concerns about the health and safety of these e-commerce imports. The change will take effect in early February.