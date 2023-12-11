German giant Bosch announced Monday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two home sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers grapple with the transition to electric vehicles.

The cuts at Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen in southwest Germany, to be completed by the end of 2025, will affect roles in development, administration and sales, a spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Talks are ongoing with employee representatives to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The spokesperson said Bosch was looking at "redeployment of employees to other areas, offering qualification programs in areas that are growing," as well as early retirement and voluntary redundancy.

Bosch is facing major structural changes when it comes to transmission as the shift to electromobility gathers pace.

Many electric vehicles use simpler, single-speed transmissions, requiring fewer parts than those in vehicles with combustion engines.

Shifting production generally requires high upfront investments, while the new processes require fewer employees.

Beyond the electric transition, Bosch cited other challenges it was facing, including a weak global economy and stubborn inflation, caused by high energy and raw material costs.

The company stressed there would be no compulsory redundancies in the forthcoming cuts, in line with a recent agreement.

In July, Bosch signed a deal with employee representatives barring redundances in its mobility unit in Germany, which has about 80,000 workers.