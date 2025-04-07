Turkish authorities announced Monday a decision to temporarily suspend exports of lemons, starting April 8, citing supply security priority and balancing supply and demand of the product in the country.

Considering the cold weather and frost cases experienced in certain regions of the country recently, it has been decided in coordination with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to temporarily suspend lemon exports as of April 8, 2025, the Trade Ministry said in a written statement.

The supply and demand balance of agricultural products and foodstuffs, and domestic and international price developments are closely monitored by authorized institutions with the aim of ensuring food supply security, the ministry further said. It clarified that in line with this purpose, to protect and increase domestic production and to prevent speculative price increases, foreign trade policy tools are used by the ministry in coordination with relevant institutions when necessary.

"In this context, as a result of the studies carried out with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry regarding the frost cases experienced recently, especially in Adana, Mersin and Hatay, it was concluded that it would be beneficial to take the necessary measures," the statement read.

"Market conditions will be closely monitored and necessary additional measures will be evaluated if needed," it added.

Morever, it said it was decided that in the upcoming period, the Trade Ministry would cooperate strongly with the relevant public and private sector organizations, especially the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, and "will resolutely use all policy measures and control tools to protect food supply and safety, facilitate public access to food at reasonable prices, and prevent manipulative situations that may occur in food markets, as it did before."