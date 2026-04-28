Belgian companies see Türkiye as deeply integrated with European economic value chains, Belgium’s ambassador to Ankara, Hendrik Van de Velde, said in a recent interview, ahead of a major trade mission led by Queen Mathilde scheduled for next month.

Van de Velde said the value chains of Turkish and European economies are “fully integrated,” adding that more than half of Türkiye’s economy is linked to European markets.

His remarks to Anadolu Agency (AA) came before the Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye planned for May 10-14, with meetings in Istanbul and Ankara.

The delegation, led by Queen Mathilde, is expected to include about 450 participants, including roughly 250 business leaders.

The mission will focus on pharmaceuticals, logistics, sustainable energy, digital transformation, and defense and aviation cooperation.

Belgian officials also expect agreements in air transport, social security, agriculture and health care during the visit.

Van de Velde said Türkiye’s defense sector has grown significantly over the past decade and has become a major driver of the country’s economy.

The delegation, working with the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), plans visits to major defense firms including Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Aselsan, he noted.

The ambassador said Belgium also has strong firms in the sector, though generally smaller in scale than their Turkish counterparts, adding that Belgium’s space and aviation cluster could align with Turkish manufacturing capacity.

On the logistics side, the bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Belgium is valued at around 13 billion euros ($15.2 billion).

Belgium ranks fifth among EU countries in trade with Türkiye, according to the ambassador.

Van de Velde also said improved predictability for foreign direct investment (FDI) would support long-term cooperation, with Belgium serving as a hub in the eurozone and Türkiye acting as a transit gateway linking Asia, Europe and Africa.