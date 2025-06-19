The Bank of England (BoE) kept its main interest rate unchanged at 4.25% on Thursday, as fears grow that the conflict between Israel and Iran will escalate and inflation still remains well above its long-term target.

The decision on Thursday by the bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was widely anticipated.

With U.K. inflation at 3.4% above the bank’s target rate of 2%, policymakers were mindful of how the conflict in the Middle East would impact oil prices, which have risen sharply in recent days to over $75 a barrel.

The prevailing view at the bank was that inflation would remain elevated over the coming months but start to head back towards normal next year. The uptick in oil prices has the potential to scupper that expectation.

Uncertainty over the level of tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump will impose around the world is also clouding the outlook for prices around the world. Though the U.K. looks like it will be spared a raft of tariffs, the backdrop for the global economy remains highly uncertain.