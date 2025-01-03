Dino Selimovic, an adviser to Bosnia's foreign minister, expressed satisfaction with the strengthening economic ties between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Türkiye.

"We would be very happy to see more businesses and more investments coming from Türkiye to Bosnia-Herzegovina," Selimovic told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the International Strategic Communication Summit 2024 (Stratcom) in Istanbul.

He added that bilateral ties between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Türkiye are "very friendly."

Praising Ankara's diplomatic role in regional conflicts, such as the recent agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia, Selimovic said "steadfast support" by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan "for justice and truth all over the world is something that really is admirable."

He said he expects Türkiye will carry on with this path in the future.

Last month, Addis Ababa and Mogadishu agreed to end their dispute over the former’s plans to build a port in the breakaway republic of Somaliland following Türkiye-mediated talks in Ankara.

Türkiye's role in Balkans 'constructive'

Selimovic said Ankara's engagements in the Balkans are "very constructive," contributing to the peace and stability of Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as the entire region.

Highlighting Sarajevo's aspirations to become a NATO member, he said the country has Türkiye's support on its Euro-Atlantic path.

On the country's significant investments in the region, Selimovic said he was convinced these would also continue.

Media cooperation

On media cooperation between the two nations, Selimovic said Bosnia "should learn from Türkiye when it comes to media communications, strategic communications, artificial intelligence."

"The fight for truth" and people getting to know objective and unbiased information is essential for democracy, stability and peace, he said, adding: "It's good to have more media outlets. It's good that the citizens can be able to fact check whatever they read, especially online."

Selimovic praised Türkiye's presence in media, including through AA, arguing that it brings stability and a better understanding of various cultures across the Western Balkans.