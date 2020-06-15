Turkey-U.S. Business Council (TAIK) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) are set to host U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in the latest edition of their webinar series “Transatlantic Talks.”
The webinar titled “A Time for Allies to be Allies: Turkish American Global Supply Chain” is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 17.
The online event will also feature DEIK President Nail Olpak and TAIK Chairman Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ and will be moderated by former U.S. Senator David Vitter of Louisiana.
The guests will discuss topics such as how to increase commercial and economic cooperation between Turkey and the U.S., how Turkey can become a more robust supply chain partner for the U.S., and how the nations can work together to recover in a post-coronavirus world.
