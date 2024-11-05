Supermarket chain Carrefour, part of a franchise managed by UAE-based Majid al Futtaim Group (MAF) is suspending its operations in Jordan, it said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Carrefour will no longer continue to operate in Jordan. We thank our customers and apologize for any inconvenience that may result from this decision," Carrefour Jordan said on Monday evening without providing a reason for the closure.

Despite no clear explanation for the decision, the move is attributed to an ongoing boycott of brands perceived to be supporting Israel, which has been engaged in relentless military operations in Gaza for over a year.

Majid al Futtaim, the exclusive Middle East franchisee of French retailer Carrefour, was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Carrefour declined to comment, referring Reuters' questions to Majid al Futtaim.

Majid al Futtaim operates more than 375 Carrefour stores in 15 countries, according to its website.

Since Oct. 7 last year, major international brands have faced boycotts across numerous Arab, Islamic and other nations, with public backlash directed toward businesses perceived as offering direct or indirect support to Israel amid the Gaza conflict.

Jordan is not the only country where consumer boycotts have affected international brands. Similar actions have targeted major brands, essential goods, and even some types of medication in other Arab and Islamic countries, which are beginning to report challenges in maintaining operations due to these widespread boycotts.

Israel has continued a genocidal offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Hamas, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.