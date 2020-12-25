All sectors in Turkey should take advantage of changes in global supply chains during the pandemic by adopting an innovative approach, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Friday.

Turkey's best sources for innovation are its strong infrastructure, dynamic economy, comprehensive international financial relations and rich human resources, Pekcan said during Turkey Innovation Week, virtually organized by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

Although the largest companies were in the energy and heavy industry fields in the past, today the important businesses are those that allocate resources to innovation, especially in the era of technological advancement, she said.

Innovation is important not only for the manufacturing sector but also for a number of other fields, such as business development, marketing, customer relations and logistics, Pekcan underlined.

Noting Turkey's support for innovation and technology, she stressed that the country will launch a new digital transformation project for young entrepreneurs that will include awards, support and educational opportunities.