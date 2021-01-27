Daily Sabah logo

Top 30 best traditional foods of the world

by DAILY SABAH Jan 27, 2021 1:00 pm +03 +03:00

Köfte, Turkey

The quintessential Turkish meatball can be enjoyed both as street food and as a great dish to eat at a restaurant. Or just make it at home! There was even a discussion that the Swedish meatballs were based on the Turkish recipe.

Pizza Margherita, Italy

This classic pizza can be found in almost every pizza shop and rightfully so: It is simple and appeals to almost everyone. Though extravagant versions can be found such as a 24-carat gold pizza.

Adana Kebab, Turkey

Originating from the southern province of Adana, this kebab is spicy yet not too heavy on the stomach.

Lasagne alla Bolognese, Italy

Layered pasta with white sauce and rich tomato sauce is truly a classic.

Laksa, Malaysia

It’s spicy, and it has noodles! The ultimate soup to taste in Malaysia.

Arroz de marisco, Portugal

This seafood rice from Portugal pairs well with some sour lemon juice.

Khachapuri, Georgia

A bread filled with cheese and topped off with an egg makes for this Georgian traditional dish.

Parrilla, Argentina

This dish involves grilling big chunks of meat done to perfection.

Lomo saltado, Peru

This traditional dish is a stir fry of marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and French fries.

Tom yum, Thailand

Also known as tom yam, this is a sour, hot soup usually cooked with shrimp.

Ossobuco alla Milanese, Italy

Veal meets with vegetables and served with some yummy risotto on the side.

Ramen, Japan

From instant to homemade to gourmet restaurants, the Japanese staple dish has conquered the hearts of many around the world.

Pasta carbonara, Italy

After Bolognese, the carbonara takes the hearts of many pasta lovers out there.

Pierogi, Poland

The European answer to the eastern dumplings!

Risotto alla Milanese, Italy

When cheese and rice meet, this risotto is to die for!

Sarma, Turkey

Stuffed cabbages, from black to white, are the traditional dish you find eaten in almost every household.

Sushi, Japan

Sticky rice and raw fish get paired to a delicious journey. Sushi is a way of eating fish that has conquered the world.

Tacos al pastor, Mexico

Spit-grilled pork tucked in soft taco shells make for a good “shepherd style” food on the go.

Trenette al pesto, Italy

Speaking of pasta, not having a pesto would be a crime! And it is easily made at home as well.

Saltibarsciai, Lithuania

This cold beet soup not only looks stunning with its purple color but also tastes refreshing.

Tagliatelle al ragu alla Bolognese, Italy

Thick strips of pasta paired with meat in a sauce make for one of the most iconic pasta dishes of all time. And it best made at home!

Barbecue Ribs, USA

Barbecue feels like the national sport of the United States and the juicy ribs are evidence of that!

Cacio e pepe, Italy

Literally meaning “cheese and pepper,” this pasta dish is up there competing with the other favorites out there.

Döner Kebab, Turkey

The ultimate street food has won the hearts of many with the thinly cut meat packed into a lavash (soft tortilla shell) or some bread.

Dolma, Turkey

The cold stuffed vine leaves both look great and bring out the taste of the olive oil. This is just one of many Turkish vegan dishes!

Churrasco, Brazil

Meat grilled to perfection and cut into thin strips are a traditional Brazilian dish.

Ceviche, Peru

Fresh raw fish meets fresh lemon juice for a yummy salad.

Cochinita pibil, Mexico

This slow-roast pork dish gets its color from the annatto seed and gets roasted in banana leaves.

Gyoza, Japan

This dumpling is fried in a pan and stuffed with pork, cabbage and mushrooms, making a yummy snack or a whole meal depending on how many you end up eating!

Cevapi, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Meatballs the Bosnian way, enjoyed best when grilled.

