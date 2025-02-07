China on Friday said it opposes U.S.' "smearing and sabotage" of the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion," after the South American nation decided to exit the program.

At a regular press briefing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, said China deeply regretted Panama's decision.

"We hope that Panama will make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples, and eliminate external interference," he added.

Panama has formally presented a document to exit the Belt and Road Initiative, President Jose Raul Mulino said on Thursday, after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this month, but denied that the United States had sought the move.

More than 20 Latin American nations are among the more than 150 countries that have participated in the Belt and Road Initiative, with results benefiting their people, Lin said.

China introduced the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013.

In November 2017, Panama became the first Latin American country to officially join, five months after switching diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Panama has ceded control of the canal to China, an accusation both nations deny.