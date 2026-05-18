China has agreed to buy at ​least $17 billion of U.S. agricultural products in 2026, 2027 and 2028, ⁠the White House said ⁠in a fact sheet released on Sunday.

The commitment was made during meetings between U.S. President ​Donald Trump and Chinese President ​Xi ⁠Jinping last week, the White House said.

The $17 billion figure does not include the soybean purchase commitments China made in October 2025, the White House said.

There has been a marked reduction in U.S. agricultural exports to China after last year's rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs sharply curtailed trade, which fell 65.7% year-over-year to $8.4 billion in 2025, according ⁠to ⁠U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

China has dramatically scaled back its reliance on U.S. farm goods since Trump's first term, sourcing roughly 20% of its soybeans from the U.S. in 2024, the year before he returned to office, down from 41% in 2016.

China will work with U.S. regulators ⁠to lift suspensions of U.S. beef facilities and resume imports of poultry from U.S. states determined to be free ​of avian influenza, the White House said.

Confirming earlier statements from ​the Chinese government, the White House also said on Sunday the world's two ⁠largest economies ‌would ‌establish a U.S.-China Board of Trade ⁠and the U.S.-China Board of ‌Investment.

The boards will resolve concerns over market access for agricultural ​products and expand ⁠trade "under a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework,” Chinese Foreign ⁠Minister Wang Yi said in a statement last ⁠week.