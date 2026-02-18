Visitors from China and India are expected to offset a potential easing in growth from U.S. tourists to Europe this year, with international arrivals to the region projected to increase by 6.2%, a survey released Wednesday by the European Travel Commission showed.

This is the first sign of a slowdown in the post-pandemic boom in American travel to Europe, driven by a strong U.S. dollar and economic resilience in North America.

An earlier study from industry group the European Travel Commission showed that Americans were less intent on traveling to Europe in 2026 than in 2025, a trend driven by worsening economic concerns and geopolitical instability.

While Chinese arrivals to Europe are set ⁠to ⁠rise by 28% compared to 2025 and Indian arrivals to climb by 9%, traveler numbers from the Americas were seen growing by just 4.2%.

According to data from aviation intelligence platform Cirium, bookings from Europe to the U.S. between Oct. 7 and end-January fell 14.2% year-over-year, while bookings from the U.S. to Europe slid 7.3%.

Despite a tempering of interest from core American travelers, Europe is ⁠still seeing a steady rise in both long-haul travelers and in spending, showing that tourists who still want to come are more focused on high-value experiences that ​can keep the European travel market steady.

"Europe continues to stand out ​as a reliable destination, well-positioned to respond to evolving demand for more flexible travel and experience-led journeys," said Miguel Sanz, ⁠head ‌of the European ‌Travel Commission, in a statement.

Travel spending in ⁠Europe is set to have risen ‌by 9.7% in 2025, according to the survey. That is in line with reports ​from Europe's major carriers, including Lufthansa ⁠and Air France-KLM, of a steady rise in ⁠bookings for their premium offerings, while economy cabin bookings for transatlantic ⁠travel have fallen.

Air ​France-KLM reports its full-year results for 2025 on Thursday.