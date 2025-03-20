Foreign companies are welcome to take a share in the dividends of China's development, its Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, as foreign corporate executives gathered in Beijing for a key annual corporate forum.

Businesses from all countries are welcome to invest and expand in China, said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, at a regular news conference when asked about this year's attendance at the China Development Forum this weekend.

China has been stepping up a charm offensive as it seeks to assure global business leaders of its economy's long-term prospects despite a consumer slump, cut-throat competition from Chinese rivals and renewed international trade tensions.