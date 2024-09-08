China is "dissatisfied" with the decision of the Dutch government to expand export controls on ASML chipmaking equipment, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Sunday.

On Friday, the Dutch government said it would expand export licensing requirements for ASML's 1970i and 1980i DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) immersion lithography tools, aligning its rules with export restrictions on these machines unilaterally imposed by the United States last year.

Beijing has repeatedly criticized Washington's strategy of pressuring allies like the Netherlands and Japan to join export controls targeting Chinese access to cutting-edge chips and chipmaking equipment.

"In recent years, to maintain its global hegemony, the U.S. has continued to ... coerce certain countries to tighten export control measures for semiconductors and (related) equipment ... China is resolutely opposed to this," China's commerce ministry said in response to the Dutch government's announcement on Friday.

The ministry added that the Dutch side should not abuse export controls, avoid measures that damage Sino-Dutch cooperation in semiconductors and safeguard the "common interests of Chinese and Dutch enterprises."

U.S. lobbying has effectively stopped ASML, the world's biggest chipmaking equipment vendor, from exporting its most advanced lithography systems to China.

Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever said on Friday the decision was made "for our safety."