Trade cooperation between China and Japan has taken a "great" hit following the recent remarks on Taiwan made by the Japanese prime minister, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

If Japan insists on going down the "wrong" path, China will take the necessary measures, He Yongqian, spokesperson at the Chinese commerce ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sparked the most serious diplomatic crisis in years between Asia's two biggest economies when she told Japanese lawmakers this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could trigger a military response from Tokyo.