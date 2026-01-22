China is willing to work with ⁠the U.K. on the basis of mutual respect to promote economic ties ​and a favourable ‍business environment, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Strengthening China-U.K. economic ‌and trade cooperation is beneficial ‍for the development of both countries and injects more stability and certainty into the global economy," the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The remarks came in response to a Reuters report on Wednesday that the two countries were aiming to revive a "golden era" of business dialogue when Prime ⁠Minister Keir Starmer makes a planned Beijing visit next week.

Top executives of firms from both sides are expected to participate a revamped "U.K.-China CEO Council," originally conceived in 2018 during a period of ties dubbed "a golden era."

But sources told ‌Reuters talks have only just begun in earnest and details still needed to be settled.

All of ​the sources said U.S. President Donald Trump's threats ‍to acquire Greenland could derail Starmer's trip, adding that with the ‍U.K.'s ​recent decision ‍on China's mega embassy plan, other ⁠elements of the visit ‍were still being finalized.

Neither China nor the U.K. has officially announced Starmer's visit, which would be the first to China by a British leader since ⁠2018.