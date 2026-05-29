China's foreign minister said Friday that Canada could surpass its goal of increasing exports to China by 50% by 2030, signaling potential for deeper trade ties during talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Wang said he thought Canada's exports to China could increase by 100%, building on the momentum between the countries.

"Canada is focused on growing our economy and diversifying our trading relationships," Anand said during the meeting. "The Canada-China economic relationship is significant," she said.

Wang is on a three-day visit to Canada, the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister in a decade and the latest step to improve ties. On Friday afternoon, he shook hands with Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of a ⁠private ⁠meeting. Canada and China struck an initial trade deal in January to slash tariffs on electric vehicles and canola, when Carney became the first Canadian prime minister to visit China since 2017. China is Canada's second-largest trading partner, and Carney has sought to reduce his country's overwhelming reliance on the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, a longtime ally. Amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S., Carney has vowed to double Canadian exports to ⁠other markets in the next decade and signed more than 20 economic and security deals in the last year.

On Thursday, Carney delivered a speech in New York calling for a "new partnership" with the ​U.S., saying that a stronger Canada would "help make America great again."

The Chinese ​foreign minister's Ottawa visit comes after the Canadian warship HMCS Charlottetown completed a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on May 23. China said ⁠on Friday it ‌firmly ‌opposes any attempt by any country to undermine its sovereignty ⁠and security "under the pretext of freedom of navigation."

Earlier this ‌month, Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong travelled to Taiwan, where he met with Taiwanese President Dr. Lai Ching-te ​and other senior officials. Chong said ⁠in a statement his visit was intended to "show solidarity with ⁠a democracy at the front lines of intimidation from the People's Republic of ⁠China" and to ​assert Canada's sovereignty, after a warning from the Chinese ambassador to Canada regarding politicians visiting Taiwan.