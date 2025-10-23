China said Thursday it will hold a next round of trade talks with the U.S. in Malaysia, as the world's two biggest economies seek to avoid further escalating a damaging tit-for-tat tariff war.

"As agreed by both China and the United States... Vice premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Malaysia from Oct. 24 to 27 and hold economic and trade talks with the U.S.," Beijing's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Beijing this month announced sweeping controls on the critical rare earths industry, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten 100% tariffs on imports from China in retaliation.

Trump has also threatened to cancel his expected meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea later this month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

But the U.S. president has made it clear he hopes to seal a "good" deal with China and end the trade war.

Thursday's announcement comes after He, who has taken a lead role in managing the thorny row with Washington, agreed to fresh in-person talks in a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the weekend.

The talks will cover "important issues in the economic and trade relationship between China and the United States", the Commerce Ministry said in the statement.